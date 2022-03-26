J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,086 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

