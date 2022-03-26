J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.32.
ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.
In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
