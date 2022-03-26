J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,279 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PYPL opened at $113.76 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.