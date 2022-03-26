J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

