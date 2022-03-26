J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 19,585 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $76.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.