Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 5.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 772,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.56.
