Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 5.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 772,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.56.

Get Jangada Mines alerts:

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.