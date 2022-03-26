JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

JCDXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

