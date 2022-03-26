Jefferies Financial Group Comments on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ezell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $353,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.