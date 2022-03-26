Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TopBuild Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average is $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

