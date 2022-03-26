Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.70 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$203.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

