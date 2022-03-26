Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

ISEE opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $87,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,366 shares of company stock worth $953,200. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Analyst Recommendations for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

