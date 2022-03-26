Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

HAIN opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.