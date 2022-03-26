JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 160,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

NYSE JELD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.