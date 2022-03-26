JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 160,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.
NYSE JELD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.
About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
