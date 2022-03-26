JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $12.74 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
