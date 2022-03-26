JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $12.74 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

