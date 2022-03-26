JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 35,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,096. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

