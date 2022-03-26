John J. Lupica Sells 22,436 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CB opened at $217.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.