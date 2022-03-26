John Sakys Sells 930 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.