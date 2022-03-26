Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

