Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

JYNT opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. Joint has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

