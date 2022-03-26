JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of YY opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JOYY by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $38,375,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

