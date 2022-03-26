JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.66

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.66 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.51). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.57), with a volume of 179,129 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.62.
About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)
