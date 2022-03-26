JUST (JST) Hits Market Cap of $414.71 Million

JUST (JST) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, JUST has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $414.71 million and $163.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.60 or 0.06991397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.95 or 0.99714621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043398 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

