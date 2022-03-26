Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) PT Raised to $31.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.49% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
