Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) PT Raised to $31.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.49% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

