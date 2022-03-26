Katalyo Price Tops $0.0702 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $750,778.69 and $804.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.51 or 0.07012834 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.36 or 0.99952636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043596 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.