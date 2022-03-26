Katapult (KPLT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Katapult to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.90% -1.01% 5.60%

This table compares Katapult and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 46.21 Katapult Competitors $1.72 billion $146.45 million 4.37

Katapult’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 170 704 1025 82 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.39%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Katapult rivals beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

