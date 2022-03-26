Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. 10,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,819. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.