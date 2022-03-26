KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.
Shares of KBH opened at $33.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
