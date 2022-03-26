KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

