Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $393.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

