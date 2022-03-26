Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

