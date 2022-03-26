Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

