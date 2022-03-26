Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corteva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

