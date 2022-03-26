Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 255 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.75 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

