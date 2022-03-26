Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

NYSE ALB opened at $217.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.