Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,226 BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOOO opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
