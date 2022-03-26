Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,277 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

