Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $272,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

FTXN opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

