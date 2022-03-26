Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

