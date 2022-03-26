Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $228,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Datadog by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after buying an additional 952,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Datadog by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 852,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $146.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,097.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

