Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Nordson by 33.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NDSN opened at $227.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $243.35. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

