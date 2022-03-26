Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.20.

ODFL opened at $313.76 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.35 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and a 200-day moving average of $321.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

