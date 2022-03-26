KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

FE opened at $44.84 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.