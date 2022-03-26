Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.38. 2,814,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

