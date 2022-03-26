Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 61,902,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,658,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.