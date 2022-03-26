Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 150.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 60,265 shares during the period.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

NYSEARCA:WEBS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. 115,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,082. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

