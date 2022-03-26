Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

KC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $50.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

