Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain Sells 12,000 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.