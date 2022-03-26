Klever (KLV) Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week

Klever (KLV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Klever has a market capitalization of $82.61 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.74 or 0.07051459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,373.32 or 0.99911587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

