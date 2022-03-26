Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.91 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

