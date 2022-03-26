Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

GUD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.