Knights Group’s (KGH) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knights Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.52).

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.84 million and a P/E ratio of 39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.